Western Illinois University Sees Enrollment Decline

June 12, 2018 | :
by Associated Press

MACOMB, Ill. –

Western Illinois University officials are considering how to address the university’s declining student enrollment.

The Quad-City Times reports that combined enrollment at the Macomb and Moline campuses has dropped from 11,700 students in 2013 to about 9,400 students in the fall of 2017.

Agriculture professor Mark Bernards says projected enrollment for this fall is expected to be about 8,000, which is a decline of 14 percent.

Admissions Director Seth Miner says bargaining between the university and the faculty union may have kept some prospective students away.

Registrar Angela Lynn says some students can’t re-enroll because they owe the school money. She says 4 percent of students were put on financial hold last year.

Professor and Faculty Senate Chair Christopher Pynes says officials should do more to promote the university.

