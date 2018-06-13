2 Injured in Shooting Near Grand Valley State University - Higher Education


2 Injured in Shooting Near Grand Valley State University

June 13, 2018 | :
by Associated Press

ALLENDALE—

Authorities say two men were injured in a shooting outside an apartment complex near Grand Valley State University in western Michigan.

The shooting happened late Tuesday in a parking lot at Copper Beech Townhomes in Allendale Township. Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies say one man was taken to a hospital for treatment of a single gunshot wound and the other was treated at the scene.

University police officers also responded. The school said in an alert “an apparent disagreement during a party” preceded the shooting.

The Grand Rapids Press reports police were searching for a young man suspected in the shooting.

