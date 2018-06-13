Student Says Professor Claims Moon Landing Was Faked - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: Uncategorized |

Student Says Professor Claims Moon Landing Was Faked

June 13, 2018 | :
by Associated Press

WAYNE, N.J. –

New Jersey’s William Paterson University says school officials are reviewing videos that show a professor telling students the moon landing was faked and promoting other conspiracy theories.

Freshman student Benny Koval, of Fair Lawn, says she raised concerns after sociology professor Clyde Magarelli said things in class that she says made her and others uncomfortable. Magarelli – who has taught at William Paterson since 1967 – did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press on Wednesday.

One video shows Magarelli telling students that landing someone on the moon was impossible.

University officials said Tuesday they are looking into the complaint and videos. Koval says she was told Magarelli previously had complaints filed against him.

 

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Upcoming Diverse Issues

LGBTQA Pride Month
Issue Date: 06/14/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 05/24/2018

Retirement Perspectives & Tributes
Issue Date: 06/28/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 06/07/2018

Diverse Poll

  • Could training in implicit bias be helpful at your institution?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>