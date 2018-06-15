Foxconn, Wisconsin University, Announce Internship Program :

MILWAUKEE – Foxconn Technology Group and the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee are launching an internship program that will send engineering students to the company’s headquarters in Taiwan for a semester.

The program announced Thursday is designed to develop local talent for the company’s planned manufacturing facility in southeast Wisconsin. Foxconn plans to make advanced liquid crystal display panels at the complex being built in Mount Pleasant.

The university says five students from its College of Engineering and Applied Science will be selected this fall. They will spend time in Mount Pleasant before going to Taiwan in February and will work on projects at one of the company’s facilities there through June.

UWM and Foxconn officials say the internship program could be expanded to other universities and colleges in the state and the region.