University of Kansas Expands 3-year Bachelor Degree Program - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up |

University of Kansas Expands 3-year Bachelor Degree Program

June 18, 2018 | :
by Associated Press

LAWRENCE, Kan.

The University of Kansas has expanded a program to help students earn a bachelor’s degree in three years.

The “Degree in 3” streamlines course credits from 10 regional high schools and community colleges with the university’s Edwards campus bachelor’s degrees

The Kansas City Star reports a signing event at the Edwards Campus on Tuesday formalized the program. Supporters say it reduces the cost of earning a degree and helps students enter the workforce more quickly.

Students who use the “Degree in 3” program begin earning college credits in high school, complete an associate’s degree one year after graduating and earn a Bachelor’s degree by the third year.

Bachelor’s degrees attainable under the program include public administration, exercise science, business administration and information technology.

 

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint
RELATED ARTICLES >>
 University of Kansas to Slash Budget by $20 Million LAWRENCE, KAN. The University of Kansas plans to cut $20 million from its Lawrence campus during the next fiscal year. The university announced Tuesday that the reductions will mean about a 5.9 budget decrease for all Lawrence campus units and ...
Ohio College Student Graduates With 8 Associate Degrees KIRTLAND, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio student who recently earned eight associate degrees from his community college now has his eye on getting a bachelor’s degree and a job as an engineer. The News-Herald in Willoughby reports 33-year-old Chris Hayden gr...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Retirement Perspectives & Tributes
Issue Date: 06/28/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 06/07/2018

Law Schools - Social Justice
Issue Date: 07/12/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 06/21/2018

Diverse Poll

  • Could training in implicit bias be helpful at your institution?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>