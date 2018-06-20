University of Toledo President Gets Raise, Longer Contract - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up |

University of Toledo President Gets Raise, Longer Contract

June 20, 2018 | :
by Associated Press

TOLEDO, Ohio –

The University of Toledo is extending the contract for its president through at least 2023 and raising her pay.

The amended contract for school President Sharon Gaber was approved Monday by the school’s board of trustees. It raises her salary by $51,000, to $510,000 and provides a $90,000 bonus.

Gaber became president in 2015. Her contract had been set to expire in 2020.

The board’s decision comes less than a year after UT was notified its physician assistant program could lose accreditation. The school appealed, and the program was placed on probation.

Board chairman Steven Cavanaugh said trustees were pleased with the way Gaber attacked problems and salvaged situations. He said the board also looked at factors such as higher graduation rates, retention rates and fundraising gains.

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Retirement Perspectives & Tributes
Issue Date: 06/28/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 06/07/2018

Law Schools - Social Justice
Issue Date: 07/12/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 06/21/2018

Diverse Poll

  • Could training in implicit bias be helpful at your institution?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>