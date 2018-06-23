Kansas Regents Approve Tuition Increases for Universities - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up |

Kansas Regents Approve Tuition Increases for Universities

June 23, 2018 | :
by Associated Press

TOPEKA, Kan.—

The Kansas Board of Regents has approved tuition and fee increases for all six public universities, citing a need to keep pace with rising costs and declining state support.

Full-time resident undergraduate students attending the University of Kansas in Lawrence will see a combined tuition-and-fee increase of about 3 percent. The increase will bring the total cost of tuition plus fees to nearly $5,574 per semester, the Lawrence Journal-World reported.

The fee increases were largely driven by requests from student organizations, Chancellor Douglas Girod said last month when the increases were first proposed.

Other state universities will impose tuition and fee increases ranging from 1.2 percent at Kansas State University to 2.8 percent at Pittsburg State University.

The additional tuition alone is expected to generate $5.9 million more in revenue for the University of Kansas. But the increase comes at a time when the university is also cutting its budget for the Lawrence campus by about $20 million.

Most of the state’s universities have faced similar challenges in recent years, said Regent Dennis Mullin. He predicted more challenges will come in the future without additional state support.

“The increases in tuition have not filled the void that we need,” he said. “And as I look at the difficult decisions we’ve had to make on our campuses of not only cutting programs and cutting opportunity, but cutting staff to meet the challenges that are before us, we are not seeing the end of this, and we’ve got to do a better job of balancing the income in the state of Kansas.”

Total state funding for higher education in the upcoming year will be nearly $73 million less than it was a decade earlier.

 

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint
RELATED ARTICLES >>
 Crews Contain Fire to Main Kansas State University Library MANHATTAN, Kan. Crews in Manhattan Tuesday fought to contain a fire at the main Kansas State University library. The university says on its website that the smoke was reported around 4 p.m. Tuesday in Hale Library, which had been undergoing rep...
University of Missouri to Raise Undergrad Tuition by 1% JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The University of Missouri will raise in-state, undergraduate tuition by 1 percent beginning this fall. The increase was announced in a press release Monday, after university officials reached a deal with state lawmakers...
Lawrence University Fundraising for Full Scholarships APPLETON, Wis. - Lawrence University is close to reaching a level of endowment that would allow it to cover tuition and fees for students who can't afford the school's tuition. Tuition for the 2018-19 academic year at the Appleton university will...
Howard University Students End Sit-In Protest WASHINGTON — The occupation of a university administration building in Washington, D.C. by students making demands to school officials has ended. News outlets report Howard University students and officials announced Friday afternoon a deal ending...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Retirement Perspectives & Tributes
Issue Date: 06/28/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 06/07/2018

Law Schools - Social Justice
Issue Date: 07/12/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 06/21/2018

Diverse Poll

  • Could training in implicit bias be helpful at your institution?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>