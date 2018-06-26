No Deal for Insurer and University of Mississippi Hospital - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up |

No Deal for Insurer and University of Mississippi Hospital

June 26, 2018 | :
by Associated Press

Mississippi’s largest hospital and largest private insurer remain on track to split Saturday.

Officials with the University of Mississippi Medical Center and Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi tell the Clarion Ledger they haven’t reached an agreement.

The Medical Center in April said it would end its Blue Cross contract June 30, attempting to force the Flowood-based insurer to negotiate different terms.

Patients with Blue Cross insurance will still be treated by the medical center, and Blue Cross says it will reimburse services at the current contract’s in-network rate. But Medical Center CEO Kevin Cook has said patients will have to file their own claims. If the medical center demands more than Blue Cross pays, patients will owe the remainder.

Mississippi public and school employees’ insurance won’t be affected.

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint
RELATED ARTICLES >>
 Mississippi Names First Black Higher Education Commissioner JACKSON, Miss. — The first-ever African American has been named to oversee Mississippi's eight public universities. The state College Board announced Friday that Alfred Rankins Jr. will become higher education commissioner July 1 when Glenn Bo...
State Acts to Remove Gun Ban from Campus Public Spaces JACKSON, Ms.  — It's guns versus college football in a dispute over where certain Mississippi residents can carry firearms. At issue is House Bill 1083, which would void rules limiting where some people are allowed to carry guns on public property...
Teens From 15 States Learn Mandarin Chinese in Mississippi OXFORD, Miss. — Thirty American teenagers are learning to speak Mandarin Chinese during an intensive summer program at the University of Mississippi. Now in its 11th year, Mississippi StarTalk is a federally funded program for students who will be...
Experts: Campuses Need to be All In on Diversity Dr. Eduardo Bonilla-Silva When a noose turned up on the campus of Duke University recently, some were shocked. Many, however — particularly those who had had the experiences of students or faculty of color on a predominantly White campus (PWI) — ...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Retirement Perspectives & Tributes
Issue Date: 06/28/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 06/07/2018

Law Schools - Social Justice
Issue Date: 07/12/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 06/21/2018

Diverse Poll

  • Could training in implicit bias be helpful at your institution?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>