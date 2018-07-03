Supporting International Students in the Age of Trump - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: News,Views |

Supporting International Students in the Age of Trump

July 3, 2018 | :
by Satyajit Dattagupta

“Will I be safe in America?” “Am I welcome?” “Is the U.S. my best option?”

These are the unsettling questions we in college admissions now often hear from prospective international students. Concerns over the political climate and uncertain immigration policies have heightened anxieties among foreign students and their families – and chilled a decade-long growth in international student enrollment.  

For years, there was no question of why or if foreign students would want to come here to study, only how. Discussions in admissions circles centered largely on how to best attract the many talented students from overseas who were eager to study in our country. But in an age of “America First,” U.S. colleges need to look beyond merely recruiting international students and consider the strategic support we must offer them once they arrive. How can we ensure they feel welcome and safe and have every opportunity to flourish intellectually, socially and emotionally?

My own experiences as an international student help me understand this issue in a very personal way. When I came to this country from India at the age of 18, I had to learn so many things from scratch. It was a time of excitement but also of extreme homesickness, jarring dislocation and doubt. But living in a nation built upon hundreds of years of immigration, from every corner of the world, I came to see that I was just one of many who came here in search of a better life and found friendship, support and a new home. How sad it makes me to see students once willing to take the brave step of leaving their homes and families behind to come to the U.S. now reconsider if this is a place where they will be wanted, valued or even safe.

How we support our international students in a climate that often appears hostile to “outsiders” will be a major topic of conversation July 10-13 as Tulane University and its neighbor, Loyola University, host the International Association for College Admission Counseling (IACAC) conference, the largest such gathering in the world.

Despite the harsh rhetoric emanating from Washington, I still believe in the America I found when I arrived here 18 years ago. And I believe most Americans still want our country to be one that welcomes those who want to learn, discover and contribute their very best to our nation. This defining American instinct becomes even stronger when one considers the economic necessity of understanding other cultures and peoples in our now interlocked world.

By welcoming and supporting international students, universities can once again play a vital role in shaping our society by overcoming the darker promptings of nativist rhetoric to rediscover America’s ideal as a nation of immigrants and the world’s largest and most successful melting pot. Doing so will not be easy, but universities have a mission, an obligation and an urgent opportunity to lead the way.

Satyajit Dattagupta is vice president for enrollment management and dean of undergraduate admission at Tulane University, which will co-host the International Association for College Admission Counseling (IACAC) conference in July 2018.

 

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint
RELATED ARTICLES >>
 Colleges and Universities Express Concerns Over Travel Ban Ruling Colleges and universities across the nation are expressing concern following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision that the Trump administration has the authority to implement a controversial travel ban. “Public universities remain deeply concerned ab...
Racist Comments Spark Investigation at Texas Tech LUBBOCK, Texas - Officials and students at Texas Tech University are condemning recent “offensive” messages in a "Frat Chat" filled with racist comments that prompted the resignation of the school’s Interfraternity Council president. The messages,...
‘Tafu’ for Snafu and iPhones at Graduation Yes, it’s complicated. Which is why no government should attempt to carry out an ad hoc zero tolerance immigration plan at the border that includes an ad hoc separation of children from parents without a way to reconnect said children to parents. ...
Asian Americans: Right to Be Angry at Harvard, Not African-Americans People of all backgrounds become so angry about affirmative action that it is difficult to discuss the subject. The current emphasis is on Asian American applicants to Harvard College and younger Asian American students competing for entry to the mag...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

President Texas A&M University Kingsville
Post Doctoral Associate University of Maryland
Director University of Michigan- Ann Arbor
ADJUNCT FACULTY Div of Applied Undergrad Studies New York University School of Professional Studies
Director of Residence Life Ohio University - Housing and Residence Life
Assistant Vice Chancellor for Integrated Marketing Washington University in St. Louis
Associate Director Arizona State University
Title IX Investigator University of Central Florida
Director of Student Access and Disability Services Truman State University
John Derby Evans Development Chair The University of Michigan
Academic Associate Arizona State University
Assistant Professor of Communication Studies The University of Michigan
Faculty Search in Accounting Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Law Schools - Social Justice
Issue Date: 07/12/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 06/21/2018

STEM - Science, Technology, Engineering & Math
Issue Date: 07/26/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 07/05/2018

Diverse Poll

  • Would you attend a voluntary training on implicit bias in your workplace?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>