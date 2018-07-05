University of Virginia Selects New Chief of Police - Higher Education


University of Virginia Selects New Chief of Police

July 5, 2018 | :
by Associated Press

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.—

The University of Virginia has named a new chief of police.

The Daily Progress reports Tommye S. Sutton, currently the deputy police chief at Northwestern University in Illinois, will move into the new role in August.

In his job at Northwestern, Sutton oversaw patrol, investigations, special event planning, security operations and administrative functions.

Sutton will succeed Chief Mike Gibson, who is retiring after decades with the force. Gibson and the department as a whole faced criticism in the aftermath of a torch-lit rally of white nationalists on campus last summer.

The new chief will report to Gloria Graham, who was hired in May in the newly created role of vice president for safety and security.

The city of Charlottesville has also gotten a new police chief since last summer’s white nationalist events. RaShall Brackney took the oath of office last month.

