Dartmouth College to Study Nerve Signaling With Grant

July 5, 2018 | :
by Associated Press

HANOVER, N.H.

Dartmouth College is receiving an $800,000 federal grant to research nerve signaling in the human brain.

Professor Michael Hoppa will research the stimulus of nerve signaling to the brain. Such research could help explain how certain defects at the molecular level lead to immune diseases and uncover new treatments.

The National Science Foundation grant will also support training undergraduate students in visualizing cellular activity with new techniques.

Dartmouth had also received another federal grant for its Institute for Biomolecular Targeting. The institute’s work looks at additional sources of flexibility in nerve signaling.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen is a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee and says she’ll continue to push for federal assistance in scientific and medical research at Dartmouth and other colleges and universities.

 

