Commissioner Appeals Ruling on University Rape Case Records

July 6, 2018 | :
by Associated Press

MISSOULA, Mont. –  The Montana Commissioner of Higher Education is appealing a judge’s order to release redacted student records to author Jon Krakauer.

The Missoulian reports attorneys with the Montana University System filed a notice of appeal Thursday, planning to petition the state Supreme Court to overturn the ruling on records involving the university system’s handling of a rape allegation at the University of Montana.

District Judge Mike Menahan had reviewed the documents, ruling in March that they could be released with certain redactions while still maintaining student privacy.

Krakauer had sued for the records to learn why Commissioner Clayton Christian had overturned a campus decision to expel a quarterback for violating the school’s code of conduct.

The player was later acquitted of a rape charge.

