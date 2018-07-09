University of Delaware Hikes Tuition 3.5, 4 Percent for Fall Semester - Higher Education


University of Delaware Hikes Tuition 3.5, 4 Percent for Fall Semester

July 9, 2018
by Associated Press

Tuition rates are going up at the University of Delaware.

The school announced Thursday that undergraduate tuition and fees for in-state students will increase by 4 percent for the upcoming year, to $13,680. Tuition and fees for out-of-state students will rise by 3.5 percent, to $34,310.

The total cost for most undergraduates, including room and board, will exceed $26,500 for in-state students and $47,000 for out-of-state students.

The tuition increases at the Newark-based school are in addition to fees announced earlier this year that will be imposed on certain majors. Beginning in the fall, students in the nursing, engineering and business schools will pay a $1,000 yearly tuition surcharge.

 

