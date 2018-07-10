Roger Williams University Names Provost as Interim President - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up |

Roger Williams University Names Provost as Interim President

July 10, 2018 | :
by Associated Press

BRISTOL, R.I. — Roger Williams University has named an interim president following the death of its president.

The university said Tuesday that its board of trustees chose Provost Andrew Workman.

Donald Farish died on Thursday after what the university called a “sudden and serious illness.” He was 75.

Farish served at the helm of the Bristol, Rhode Island, school for seven years and was planning to retire when his contract expired next year.

Farish’s five decades in academia included a teaching stint at the University of Missouri. He later became president of Rowan University in New Jersey.

Roger Williams is forming a presidential search committee.

The board says it chose Workman for the interim post because of his proven ability as provost and desire to continue the work Farish began.

 

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint
RELATED ARTICLES >>
 3 Rowan University Diversity Programs Awarded NSF Grants Three programs at Rowan University with goals to promote diversity and equality for underrepresented races and sexualities on and off campus recently have been awarded grants by the National Science Foundation to aid those efforts. The grants will...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Assistant Vice Chancellor for External Affairs Tennessee Board of Regents
President Texas A&M University Kingsville
Post Doctoral Associate University of Maryland
Director University of Michigan- Ann Arbor
ADJUNCT FACULTY Div of Applied Undergrad Studies New York University School of Professional Studies
Director of Residence Life Ohio University - Housing and Residence Life
Assistant Vice Chancellor for Integrated Marketing Washington University in St. Louis
Associate Director Arizona State University
Title IX Investigator University of Central Florida
Director of Student Access and Disability Services Truman State University
John Derby Evans Development Chair The University of Michigan
Academic Associate Arizona State University
Assistant Professor of Communication Studies The University of Michigan
Faculty Search in Accounting Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Law Schools - Social Justice
Issue Date: 07/12/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 06/21/2018

STEM - Science, Technology, Engineering & Math
Issue Date: 07/26/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 07/05/2018

Diverse Poll

  • Would you attend a voluntary training on implicit bias in your workplace?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>