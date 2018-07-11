GOP Candidates Call for University to Remove Flag Art Piece - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up |

GOP Candidates Call for University to Remove Flag Art Piece

July 11, 2018 | :
by Associated Press

LAWRENCE, Kan.

Kansas Republican Gov. Jeff Colyer and Secretary of State Kris Kobach on Wednesday demanded that the University of Kansas take down an art display that involves an altered U.S. flag, calling it disrespectful to the military.

The piece, called “Untitled (Flag 2), is the last of a series of flag pieces that have flown on the Lawrence campus since last fall as part of a national art project called “Pledges of Allegiance,” which involves 11 institutions at 14 locations across the country.

The current piece, which was installed July 5, shows two black shapes on the flag and a black-and-white sock. The artist, New York-based Josephine Meckseper, said it represents a deeply polarized country.

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint
RELATED ARTICLES >>
 Kansas Student Prepares for College With Mobile Food Trailer Ramsey McVey poured colored syrup over shaved ice and handed out sno-cones to two tree service workers taking a break from the afternoon heat. She graduated from St. John High School in May, but selling sno-cones and other treats out of her mobile...
Kansas Regents Approve Tuition Increases for Universities TOPEKA, Kan.— The Kansas Board of Regents has approved tuition and fee increases for all six public universities, citing a need to keep pace with rising costs and declining state support. Full-time resident undergraduate students attending the ...
KU Provost Leaving for University of Louisville LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville has hired the University of Kansas' provost as its new president.U of L trustees voted during a special meeting Tuesday to hire Dr. Neeli Bendapudi, completing a nationwide search for the next leader o...
Linda Brown, Kansas Girl at Center of 1954 Brown V. Board of Education Ruling, Dies TOPEKA, Kan. - Linda Brown, the Kansas girl at the center of the 1954 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that struck down racial segregation in schools, has died at age 76. Topeka's former Sumner School was all-White when her father, Oliver, tried to enrol...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Assistant Vice Chancellor for External Affairs Tennessee Board of Regents
President Texas A&M University Kingsville
Post Doctoral Associate University of Maryland
Director University of Michigan- Ann Arbor
ADJUNCT FACULTY Div of Applied Undergrad Studies New York University School of Professional Studies
Director of Residence Life Ohio University - Housing and Residence Life
Assistant Vice Chancellor for Integrated Marketing Washington University in St. Louis
Associate Director Arizona State University
Title IX Investigator University of Central Florida
Director of Student Access and Disability Services Truman State University
John Derby Evans Development Chair The University of Michigan
Academic Associate Arizona State University
Assistant Professor of Communication Studies The University of Michigan
Faculty Search in Accounting Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Law Schools - Social Justice
Issue Date: 07/12/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 06/21/2018

STEM - Science, Technology, Engineering & Math
Issue Date: 07/26/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 07/05/2018

Diverse Poll

  • Should social and emotional learning be incorporated into educational curricula?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>