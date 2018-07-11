GOP Candidates Call for University to Remove Flag Art Piece

LAWRENCE, Kan.
Kansas Republican Gov. Jeff Colyer and Secretary of State Kris Kobach on Wednesday demanded that the University of Kansas take down an art display that involves an altered U.S. flag, calling it disrespectful to the military.
The piece, called “Untitled (Flag 2), is the last of a series of flag pieces that have flown on the Lawrence campus since last fall as part of a national art project called “Pledges of Allegiance,” which involves 11 institutions at 14 locations across the country.
The current piece, which was installed July 5, shows two black shapes on the flag and a black-and-white sock. The artist, New York-based Josephine Meckseper, said it represents a deeply polarized country.
Should social and emotional learning be incorporated into educational curricula?
View Results