CU Boulder Professor Pleads Guilty to Mail Fraud - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up |

CU Boulder Professor Pleads Guilty to Mail Fraud

July 11, 2018 | :
by Associated Press

BOULDER, Colo. — A mechanical engineering professor at the University of Colorado Boulder has pleaded guilty to mail fraud for using funds from a research grant for personal expenses, including international travel.

Oleg Viktorovich Vasilyev, 50, pleaded guilty Monday. Sentencing on the federal charge is scheduled for Oct. 25.

Court records show Vasilyev received a $234,000 contract with Los Alamos National Laboratories in New Mexico in 2006 without the knowledge of the university’s Office of Contracts and Grants. He drew money from the grant over several years, including $140,000 for international travel unrelated to the grant’s purpose.

University spokeswoman Deborah Mendez-Wilson tells the Boulder Daily Camera that Vasilyev reached a settlement in which he agreed to repay nearly $186,000 and resign if he pleaded guilty to a felony.

Prosecutors are seeking $204,000 in restitution.

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint
RELATED ARTICLES >>
 CU President to Review Ex-coach’s Domestic Assault Handling BOULDER, Colo. — University of Colorado President Bruce Benson will have the final say on how to handle university officials’ failure to report claims of domestic violence against a former assistant football coach. The Daily Camera reports the uni...
Study Refutes Narrative of Mexican Immigrants Taking Jobs from Americans During the Great Recession, low-skilled Mexican immigrants were much more likely than low-skilled U.S.-born workers to move away from the hardest-hit urban areas to find better earnings prospects — even if it meant moving cross country or returning t...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Assistant Vice Chancellor for External Affairs Tennessee Board of Regents
President Texas A&M University Kingsville
Post Doctoral Associate University of Maryland
Director University of Michigan- Ann Arbor
ADJUNCT FACULTY Div of Applied Undergrad Studies New York University School of Professional Studies
Director of Residence Life Ohio University - Housing and Residence Life
Assistant Vice Chancellor for Integrated Marketing Washington University in St. Louis
Associate Director Arizona State University
Title IX Investigator University of Central Florida
Director of Student Access and Disability Services Truman State University
John Derby Evans Development Chair The University of Michigan
Academic Associate Arizona State University
Assistant Professor of Communication Studies The University of Michigan
Faculty Search in Accounting Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Law Schools - Social Justice
Issue Date: 07/12/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 06/21/2018

STEM - Science, Technology, Engineering & Math
Issue Date: 07/26/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 07/05/2018

Diverse Poll

  • Should social and emotional learning be incorporated into educational curricula?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>