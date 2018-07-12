University of South Carolina Raises Tuition Nearly 3 Percent - Higher Education


University of South Carolina Raises Tuition Nearly 3 Percent

July 12, 2018
by Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C.

The University of South Carolina is raising undergraduate tuition costs for the coming year nearly 3 percent.

The school’s board of trustees approved the increase Wednesday. The school said in a news release that in addition to the 2.9 percent tuition increase, there will also be a 3.5 percent increase in food service and about a 4 percent increase in housing costs, depending on the dorm.

The combined impact will be about $784 per year for in-state, undergraduate residents.

Tuition is also going up at USC branch campuses and for graduate students.

The tuition increase will bring in $11 million in additional revenue. The money will be spent upgrading information technology infrastructure, improving the in-demand programs such as health sciences and data design, and increasing money for USC’s police department.

