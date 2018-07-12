University of South Carolina Raises Tuition Nearly 3 Percent

COLUMBIA, S.C.
The University of South Carolina is raising undergraduate tuition costs for the coming year nearly 3 percent.
The school’s board of trustees approved the increase Wednesday. The school said in a news release that in addition to the 2.9 percent tuition increase, there will also be a 3.5 percent increase in food service and about a 4 percent increase in housing costs, depending on the dorm.
The combined impact will be about $784 per year for in-state, undergraduate residents.
Tuition is also going up at USC branch campuses and for graduate students.
