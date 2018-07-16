Study: Post-Katrina Changes Improved New Orleans Schools - Higher Education


Study: Post-Katrina Changes Improved New Orleans Schools

July 16, 2018 | :
by Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS  — A Tulane University-based research group says New Orleans public schools saw sustained improvement in achievement scores, high school graduation rates and students’ college performance following Hurricane Katrina.

The Education Research Alliance for New Orleans study credits reforms implemented during a state takeover of most of the city’s schools with the improvements.

Monday’s release of the report comes weeks after the state completed a return of school control to the New Orleans school board. But a key factor in the reform remains: The vast majority of schools are independently run charter schools.

The report cautions that New Orleans had advantages over other districts that might not see the same improvement with similar changes. For instance, people flocked to the city from around the country to help rebuild after the 2005 storm.

