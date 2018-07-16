University of Washington Expects Record Freshman Class - Higher Education


University of Washington Expects Record Freshman Class

July 16, 2018 | :
by Associated Press

SEATTLE- The University of Washington is expecting the largest incoming freshman class in its history.

The school’s flagship Seattle campus will have about 7,050 first-year students, up from a little less than 6,800 last year. Sixty-three percent are from Washington state.

The Seattle Times reports the increase is driven in part by a record number of in-state and out-of-state students who applied last fall and then accepted offers of admission.

Philip Ballinger, the university’s associate vice provost for enrollment management, says, “The university is rolling, Seattle is a dynamic city and the Pacific Northwest is an attractive place to be.”

The UW’s Tacoma branch also expects a record incoming freshman class, but the Bothell campus will have a slightly smaller one. Officials are limiting growth there because it’s nearing its capacity

