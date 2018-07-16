Univ. of Alabama Students Can Use ID Card on Apple Watch - Higher Education


Univ. of Alabama Students Can Use ID Card on Apple Watch

July 16, 2018 | :
by Associated Press

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — University of Alabama students will be able to use ID cards on the Apple Watches and iPhones this fall.

The Tuscaloosa News reports an Apple statement said only have to raise their wrist to gain access to places including the library, dorms and events, pay for snacks, laundry and dinners around campus. The software was presented this week as students with an Apple Watch or iPhone can add their ID cards to the wallet.

UA president Stewart Bell spoke more in depth about the pilot program at a board meeting last week.

The program is set to launch at Duke University, the University of Oklahoma and the University of Alabama in September and expand to Johns Hopkins University, Santa Clara University and Temple University by the end of the year.

