Tips for Applying to Graduate School

Why are you afraid to hear the word ‘No’? Does it make you question everything you have ever done in life, or make you actually question if you, in all of your excellence, are worthy? Humans are consistently wallowing in self-doubt and deeply rooted with questions of self-worthiness, even if it’s simply their own thoughts creating this doubt.
A cognitive-phenomenological analysis of conducted research indicates that there are varying types of relationships that occur between a person and environment. The three key most stress-related relationships are based on challenge, threat and harm-loss. A person seeking to attain some level of success, be it professionally or romantically, will physically undergo each of these barriers, even if self-induced.
The purpose of this article is to teach each of you how to find the value of yourself while navigating the graduate admissions process. Try not to psyche yourself up so much that you actually psyche yourself out of an opportunity that could be beneficial in your own life’s journey.
One of the most obvious trends as it pertains to students of color, and the lower enrollment numbers of these students into graduate programs, is standardized testing. Research shows that more often than not, students of color shy away from applying to graduate programs or top schools because of two things: their GPA and test scores. Many African-American and Latino students struggle in high school with anxiety surrounding the SAT. This same demographic of students also has anxiety aimed toward graduate school admissions exams.
If you or someone you know is interested in navigating this process, here are some tips. Note: They are intended to help you navigate the process, not a promise to gain admission.
Use these tips, share these tips and apply these tips. You never know – you just might help change someone’s life. Maybe even yours!
Frederick V. Engram Jr., is the manager for Graduate Recruitment Communications at American University.
Should social and emotional learning be incorporated into educational curricula?
View Results