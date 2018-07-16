Tips for Applying to Graduate School - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: News,Views |

Tips for Applying to Graduate School

July 16, 2018 | :
by Frederick V. Engram Jr.,

Why are you afraid to hear the word ‘No’? Does it make you question everything you have ever done in life, or make you actually question if you, in all of your excellence, are worthy? Humans are consistently wallowing in self-doubt and deeply rooted with questions of self-worthiness, even if it’s simply their own thoughts creating this doubt.

A cognitive-phenomenological analysis of conducted research indicates that there are varying types of relationships that occur between  a person and environment. The three key most stress-related relationships are based on challenge, threat and harm-loss. A person seeking to attain some level of success, be it professionally or romantically, will physically undergo each of these barriers, even if self-induced.

The purpose of this article is to teach each of you how to find the value of yourself while navigating the graduate admissions process. Try not to psyche yourself up so much that you actually psyche yourself out of an opportunity that could be beneficial in your own life’s journey.

One of the most obvious trends as it pertains to students of color, and the lower enrollment numbers of these students into graduate programs, is standardized testing. Research shows that more often than not, students of color shy away from applying to graduate programs or top schools because of two things: their GPA and test scores.  Many African-American and Latino students struggle in high school with anxiety surrounding the SAT. This same demographic of students also has anxiety aimed toward graduate school admissions exams.

If you or someone you know is interested in navigating this process, here are some tips. Note: They are intended to help you navigate the process, not a promise to gain admission.

  1. Sell yourself. The application is a living, breathing document. It is the only way to show admissions teams who you are and what you bring to the table. If you’re serious about an advanced degree, why would you shortchange your opportunity by providing a lukewarm application? This means writing a new statement of purpose for each school. This might seem like a ridiculous request, but it can’t be any more ridiculous than you applying to 50 schools and only changing the name of the school within your statement.
  2. Write an addendum. If you have academic blemishes (C’s, D’s and F’s) on your transcript, why would you submit that document without an explanation? Everyone knows that things in life happen, such as illness, death of a relative, military service, or depression. So, why not address this in a separate statement? I know. More writing – ugh. However, believe it or not, admissions representatives are still human, and although metrics are important, so is the quality of the student. In short, not addressing these blemishes makes it seem as if you don’t care. So if you don’t care to address it, why should they care to admit you?
  3. Complete and submit your apps timely. There is nothing more frustrating for an admissions team than to have to chase down an applicant for their documentation, or to have to jump through hoops post deadline because you sat on your application until the last minute. Give yourself a fighting chance – complete the application on time and accurately.
  4. Standardized…schmandardized. The all-important standardized exam. Prepare as best you can, try your hardest and do your best. And if, at the end, it doesn’t turn out like you had hoped, realize the world will not end. Touch your arm, touch your face, tickle your nose and guess what? You’re still here. There are tons of opportunities to re-test and properly prepare. Guess what else? Tons of schools are moving away from these exams as a barrier for admission. Contact your school of choice and ask if there is an opportunity to waive the GRE/GMAT based upon relevant work experience. What’s the most they can say to you? No? If they do, guess what? You’re still here! Look at schools that offer your program. I’m sure you’d be pleasantly surprised how many options you actually have.
  5. Do you personally know your CEO? Everyone loves to name-drop and defer to someone else’s title or accomplishment as somewhat of an accolade of their own. Here’s a dirty little admissions secret: those letters actually get read and sometimes out loud in front of the entire admissions staff. So, why would you allow someone who doesn’t know you personally to be the determining factor in whether you get into Howard Law, Yale Med, USC or JCSU?
  6. Spellcheck. Proofread your personal statements, and even request, if at all possible, to proofread the letter that your recommender will be submitting on your behalf. There is nothing more horrifying than a recommendation with margin, spelling and incorrect-applicant-name errors.
  7. Congrats! You have been admitted. The biggest hurdle has been crossed, and now we can all breathe a sigh of relief, right? Wrong! Now is the time where you put your grown-up pants on and begin to ask for not only what you want, but what you need. Consider this the same offer that you would get from an employer. You’re reading the offer and you’re excited, but then there is that feeling in the pit of your stomach that wonders if you’re being low-balled? Tip: Most graduate programs, much like employers do not rescind offers simply because you asked for more money. If you receive an offer from a school of your choice, and you’re not satisfied, contact the program directly. I’d suggest writing a letter and e-mailing it. It should indicate your excitement for being admitted, but it should also address your concerns with the financial burden of school. Explain your long-term goals, and how having a student like you can be beneficial to the school as well as your future.

Use these tips, share these tips and apply these tips. You never know – you just might help change someone’s life. Maybe even yours!

Frederick V. Engram Jr., is the manager for Graduate Recruitment Communications at American University.

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint
RELATED ARTICLES >>
 ACT or No ACT? Ask University of Chicago Chances are, if you have children in high school, or had children in high school, or work in a school system, you have heard the students stress over the ACT standardized test. In their minds, understandably, they think a bad, or not good enough, ...
Georgetown to Add GRE Scores to Law School Application Process Georgetown Law School has made the decision to begin accepting GRE scores in addition to LSAT scores for applicants to its 2018 entering class, the institution announced recently. “Going forward, Georgetown Law applicants may opt to submit either ...
Experts Determined to Boost Hispanic Business-oriented Ph.D. Attainment Mark Hugo Lopez is director of Hispanic research at the Pew Research Center. The Hispanic population is the fastest-growing demographic groups in the country. Today, Hispanic students make up nearly one-quarter of all public school enrollments. By ...
How Gifted Education Fuels Injustices After the Supreme Court’s second hearing with the Fisher vs. UT-Austin case almost two weeks ago, debates about affirmative action and nature vs. nurture were revived. “There are those who contend that it does not benefit African-Americans to get ...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Assistant Vice Chancellor for External Affairs Tennessee Board of Regents
President Texas A&M University Kingsville
Post Doctoral Associate University of Maryland
Director University of Michigan- Ann Arbor
ADJUNCT FACULTY Div of Applied Undergrad Studies New York University School of Professional Studies
Director of Residence Life Ohio University - Housing and Residence Life
Assistant Vice Chancellor for Integrated Marketing Washington University in St. Louis
Associate Director Arizona State University
Title IX Investigator University of Central Florida
Director of Student Access and Disability Services Truman State University
John Derby Evans Development Chair The University of Michigan
Academic Associate Arizona State University
Assistant Professor of Communication Studies The University of Michigan
Faculty Search in Accounting Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth

Upcoming Diverse Issues

STEM - Science, Technology, Engineering & Math
Issue Date: 07/26/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 07/05/2018

HBCUs - Historically Black Colleges & Universities
Issue Date: 08/09/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 07/19/2018

Diverse Poll

  • Should social and emotional learning be incorporated into educational curricula?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>