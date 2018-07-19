Claflin Wraps Up HBCU-UP, CECOR Cybersecurity Summer Programs - Higher Education


Claflin Wraps Up HBCU-UP, CECOR Cybersecurity Summer Programs

The importance of early-college summer programs was on display last week when the Historically Black Colleges and Universities Under Graduate Program (HBCU-UP) and the Consortium Enabling Cybersecurity Opportunities & Research (CECOR) program at Claflin University hosted an awards and recognition luncheon for participating high school students planning to enroll at the institution this fall.

HBCU-UP and CECOR’s July 13 luncheon in Ministers’ Hall celebrated more than 30 high school students who participated in the five-week residential programs. Each student finished a “rigorous class schedule” and received an introduction to campus living and academic and career opportunities in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), according to Claflin’s e-newsletter.

The National Science Foundation established HBCU-UP in 2000 to strengthen HBCUs’ STEM education and research initiatives to ensure graduates are prepared to enter the nation’s STEM graduate programs and workforce.

