Heidi Anderson Named 16th President of UMES

The University System of Maryland announced that the next president of the University of Maryland Eastern Shore (UMES) will be Dr. Heidi M. Anderson, effective September 1.
Dr. Heidi M. Anderson
Anderson has held many positions within the higher ed administration field, and has written or co-written scores of refereed publications, professional articles, book chapters and abstracts. Most recently, she worked as the special adviser to the president of Texas A&M University, Kingsville.
UMES, a public historically Black university and research institution, has a student body of around 3,900 students, with about 3,300 undergraduates and 600 graduate students.
“I embrace UMES’ focus on high-quality teaching and on producing knowledgeable citizens capable of leading and competing regionally, nationally and globally,” she said. “As a first-generation student, I’m particularly impressed by the university’s strong emphasis on student success.”
Anderson added that she had the opportunity recently to visit the campus and speak directly with students.
“What I learned about and from them touched me deeply,” she said. “I look forward to helping support these smart, talented young scholars achieve the bright futures they have earned through their dedication and hard work.”
Anderson received a bachelor’s degree in pharmacy, a master’s degree in education and a Ph.D. in pharmacy administration from Purdue University.
Should social and emotional learning be incorporated into educational curricula?
View Results