Betsy DeVos’ $40M Family Yacht Untied; $5-10K in Damages

Last weekend, an unidentified individual untied a yacht owned by U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos’ family, causing between $5,000 and $10,000 in damage, police told CBS News. The yacht, named SeaQuest, is reportedly worth $40 million.
The SeaQuest was docked at a basin in Huron, Ohio, when the captain reported it became untied and drifted away around 6 a.m. Sunday. According to the police report, the vessel crashed into the dock and got large scrapes on the exterior before the crew was able to gain control of it.
Police are searching for any surveillance video of the incident and had reported finding none by midday Thursday. Officials are unsure why the boat was parked in Huron, although DeVos had visited Ohio earlier this month to tour a career center and a correctional treatment program.
The yacht is one of at least 10 boats owned by the DeVos family and can hold up to 12 guests and 12 crew members inside. The family also owns at least four planes and two helicopters. Of all of President Trump’s Cabinet members, DeVos is the richest, with more than $580 million in assets.
