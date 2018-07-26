Trump to Sign Bill That Provides Money for Job Training - Higher Education


Trump to Sign Bill That Provides Money for Job Training

July 26, 2018 | :
by Associated Press

President Donald Trump plans to sign legislation to reauthorize a program that provides money for job training and related programs for students.

That’s according to his daughter and adviser Ivanka Trump, who was with him at a workforce development event Thursday in Dubuque, Iowa. In recent months, she met with Democrat and Republican lawmakers and urged them to act on career education legislation, as has Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.

Congress last authorized the Carl D. Perkins Career and Technical Education Act in 2006. Lawmakers passed the bill Wednesday.

Ivanka Trump says the pfdated bill will help 11 million students and workers across the country acquire the technical skills they need to thrive in an increasingly digital economy.

She says it will be “transformative” for education across the country.

After she said Trump will sign the measure into law next week, he joked: “Unless I don’t sign it. Maybe I’ll veto it.”

