Congressman and Former Oakland Mayor Ron Dellums Dies - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up |

Congressman and Former Oakland Mayor Ron Dellums Dies

July 30, 2018 | :
by

Former Oakland mayor, Ronald V. Dellums, died Monday of prostate cancer  at the age of 82.

Congresswoman Barbara Lee, D-Oakland, confirmed the death Monday morning, according to the San Jose Mercury News.

“It is with deep sadness that I can confirm the passing of a great warrior and statesman, Congressman Ron Dellums,” Lee said in a statement. “The contributions that Congressman Dellums made to our East Bay community, the nation and the world are too innumerable to count.”

Dellums served almost 30 years in the U.S. Congress, beginning his political career working on the Berkeley City Council in 1967. He then served in the U.S. House of Representatives from Northern California’s Ninth Congressional District from 1971 to 1978. He was re-elected 11 times.

Born and raised in West Oakland, Ca. Dellums grew up in an area where African-Americans migrated from the South during the early stages of World War II.

His political activism and efforts in Congress resulted in his being on President Richard Nixon’s “Enemies List,” a list of Nixon’s major political opponents.

In addition, he also helped write and pass the Comprehensive Anti-Apartheid Act of 1986, legislation that called for sanctions against South Africa because of its apartheid policy. President Ronald Reagan vetoed it, but Congress made history by using the first override in the 20th century of a presidential veto on foreign policy.

Dellums worked as the 48th mayor of Oakland and third African-American mayor from 2007 to 2011. He believed the Oakland Partnership, a public-private alliance with the community, business, government, labor and education that created 10,000 jobs, to be the highlight or his mayoral term.

There was also a 28 percent decrease in homicides during his final year in office and crime rates lowered throughout the duration of his term.

“Ron Dellums governed from a place of morality and compassion, and his political activism shed light on injustices within our country and all over the world,” current Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf said. “His progressive values set the bedrock for Oakland values, and his life of public service will continue to inspire all of us to fight for a more just and equitable society. My deepest condolences go out to his family and friends.”

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint
RELATED ARTICLES >>
 Is the Black Man the Bogeyman in the Ivory Tower? For many centuries, the bogeyman has been used to scare, manipulate and usually attempt to encourage better behavior in children. This age-old mythical figure has loomed in the minds of countless children from diverse backgrounds. Almost every chi...
UVA Center Hires Trump Ex-Official, Many Faculty Disapprove Dozens of University of Virginia professors are outraged at the university's decision to hire a former member of the Trump administration, according to an NBC-29 news report in Charlottesville, Va. Marc Short, a former White House director of legi...
Study: College Financial Aid Award Letters Lack Clarity, Transparency Financial award letters from colleges often are so unclear or misleading that students and their families don’t get an accurate picture of the full cost of schooling and just how much money they will have to ante up on their own. That’s the conclu...
Florida Sued Over Ban on Early Voting on College Campuses TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A Florida voting rights group and university students from two schools sued the state's chief election official on Monday over a 4-year-old edict banning the use of college buildings as early voting sites. The lawsuit takes aim...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Upcoming Diverse Issues

HBCUs - Historically Black Colleges & Universities
Issue Date: 08/09/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 07/19/2018

Top 100 Undergraduate & Graduate Degree Producers
Issue Date: 08/23/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 08/02/2018

Diverse Poll

  • Should social and emotional learning be incorporated into educational curricula?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>