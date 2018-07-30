Arcadia University’s Black Alumni Launch Travel Scholarship Program - Higher Education


Arcadia University’s Black Alumni Launch Travel Scholarship Program

The Black Alumni Association of Arcadia University (BAAAU) recently launched a travel scholarship program after finding that, this year, only 6.5 percent of African-American students participated in the university’s flagship travel experience called “Preview,” according to BAAAU president Aliyah Abraham.

BAAAU’s scholarship program will work with the Act 101/Gateway to Success program to financially support students who want to participate in the two-credit course and weeklong international experience for first-year and transfer students.

Alumni note that the $595 stipend and travel expenses can be a barrier for some students hoping to experience international travel.

“We’re working together so that low-income students can take advantage of this study abroad opportunity,” said Dr. Angela McNeil, director of Act 101/Gateway to Success. “Research shows that low-income students are least likely to study abroad, so this scholarship is important. We want to provide the opportunity for them to study outside the United States.”

Leaders predict that students can begin applying for the scholarship for the 2019 Preview program, where they will only have to indicate on their Preview application that they need financial assistance for the program.

The BAAAU hopes to expand the program to support up to 10 students a year and also increase funding to cover expenses such as passport fees and dining while students are abroad, according to officials.

Scholarship donations can be made online or sent by mail to the Arcadia University Office of University Advancement, 450 S. Easton Road, Glenside, PA 19038. Checks should be made payable to Arcadia University with the memo line: “Black Alumni Association Travel Program.”

