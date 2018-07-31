Professor Gets $1.2M Grant for Pulmonary Fibrosis Study - Higher Education


Professor Gets $1.2M Grant for Pulmonary Fibrosis Study

An associate professor at Hampton University’s pharmacy school has received her second independent investigator award from the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

Dr. Neelam Azad

Dr. Neelam Azad, chairperson of the school’s Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences, has been granted $1,269,500 for research titled “Targeting Lipogenic and Angiogenic Mediators in Pulmonary Fibrosis.”

The award will begin funding this month and continues through May 2022. It  follows up an NIH grant she received in 2011.

Pulmonary fibrosis is a normally fatal disease of the lung, and five million people around the world suffer from it. The mortality rate among African-Americans is double the rate of Whites.

“Congratulations to Dr. Azad on her very deserving grant award,” said Hampton University president Dr. William R. Harvey. “We are very proud of her and are excited to see our professors receiving awards, and serving as great mentors for our hardworking Hampton University students.”

According to Hampton, the grant “proposes to use a blending of traditional molecular biological techniques and high-throughout Lipidomics and Proteomics approaches to identify novel protein and lipid biomarkers while investigating their contribution to pulmonary fibrosis.”

