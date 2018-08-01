APLU Praises Nominee for Federal Science and Tech Post - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up |

APLU Praises Nominee for Federal Science and Tech Post

August 1, 2018 | :
by

The head of the Association of Public and Land-grant Universities (APLU)  published a statement in response to President Donald Trump’s announcement of Kelvin Droegemeier as director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy.

Kelvin Droegemeier

APLU officials said that Droegemeier is a well-known and respected scientist with experience combining science and policy information. He has worked in political positions such as Secretary for Science and Technology to Oklahoma Governor Mary Fallin. He also served as Vice President for Research at the University of Oklahoma, where he co-founded the Center for Analysis and Prediction of Storms, whose system to accurately predict the structure and location of storms hours in advance is now used worldwide.

Peter McPherson, president of APLU, said in a statement: “We are very pleased that President Trump will nominate Kelvin Droegemeier as his Director of OSTP. Simply put, this is a terrific choice.

“Having such a strong leader as head of OSTP is essential to ensuring science is a key factor considered in the policymaking process.  All Americans are better off when science has a seat at the table.”

Droegemeier, who also  served on the National Science Board under former presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, now faces Senate confirmation.

APLU is a Washington, D.C.-based organization focusing on research, policy and advocacy to strengthen and advance the work of public universities in Canada, the United States and Mexico. Its mission also focuses on increasing degree completion and academic succes of students, advancing scientific research and expanding engagement.

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint
RELATED ARTICLES >>
 ‘Aim Higher Act’ House Bill Draws Praise from Higher Ed Groups The  Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) and the Association of Public and Land-grant Universities (APLU) have announced support of the Aim Higher Act legislation introduced this week in the U.S. House of Representatives. The Democrat-crafted bi...
Experts: Affirmative Action May Feel Riskier Now for Colleges Colleges and universities committed to using race as one of many considerations in creating a diverse student body are likely to be a lot more concerned about the risks now that the White House has announced a rollback of guidelines issued by the pri...
Colleges and Universities Express Concerns Over Travel Ban Ruling Colleges and universities across the nation are expressing concern following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision that the Trump administration has the authority to implement a controversial travel ban. “Public universities remain deeply concerned ab...
NYU Abu Dhabi Blocks Journalists From Filming John Kerry ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — Former U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry on Sunday warned that “true civil discourse” is under threat around the world while speaking to graduates at NYU Abu Dhabi, an event that the school blocked journalists from ...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Upcoming Diverse Issues

HBCUs - Historically Black Colleges & Universities
Issue Date: 08/09/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 07/19/2018

Top 100 Undergraduate & Graduate Degree Producers
Issue Date: 08/23/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 08/02/2018

Diverse Poll

  • Should social and emotional learning be incorporated into educational curricula?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>