APLU Praises Nominee for Federal Science and Tech Post

The head of the Association of Public and Land-grant Universities (APLU) published a statement in response to President Donald Trump’s announcement of Kelvin Droegemeier as director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy.
Kelvin Droegemeier
APLU officials said that Droegemeier is a well-known and respected scientist with experience combining science and policy information. He has worked in political positions such as Secretary for Science and Technology to Oklahoma Governor Mary Fallin. He also served as Vice President for Research at the University of Oklahoma, where he co-founded the Center for Analysis and Prediction of Storms, whose system to accurately predict the structure and location of storms hours in advance is now used worldwide.
Peter McPherson, president of APLU, said in a statement: “We are very pleased that President Trump will nominate Kelvin Droegemeier as his Director of OSTP. Simply put, this is a terrific choice.
“Having such a strong leader as head of OSTP is essential to ensuring science is a key factor considered in the policymaking process. All Americans are better off when science has a seat at the table.”
Droegemeier, who also served on the National Science Board under former presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, now faces Senate confirmation.
APLU is a Washington, D.C.-based organization focusing on research, policy and advocacy to strengthen and advance the work of public universities in Canada, the United States and Mexico. Its mission also focuses on increasing degree completion and academic succes of students, advancing scientific research and expanding engagement.
