NJ Launches Community College Innovation Challenge - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up |

NJ Launches Community College Innovation Challenge

August 1, 2018 | :
by

New Jersey’s 19 community colleges have the chance to apply for a new pilot program launched Tuesday under Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration.

Dr. Zakiya Smith Ellis

Under Murphy’s proposed Community College Opportunity Grant (CCOG) Program, the state’s community colleges can apply to become a CCOG Pilot School through the Community College Innovation Challenge (CCIC). The initiative will expand access to a free community college experience by providing a “last-dollar” scholarship for students attending selected institutions beginning next spring.

“All too often, the cost of college prevents students from earning the postsecondary credentials they need to boost their careers,” said Dr. Zakiya Smith Ellis, New Jersey’s Secretary of Higher Education, in a statement posted online. “This initiative is an important step in improving affordability for thousands of community college students, increasing their likelihood of completion and strengthening the talent pipeline for the state’s economy.”

New Jersey’s 2019 fiscal year budget includes $25 million for the CCOG program.

Of that total, $20 million will be used for CCOG awards that goes directly to the accounts of students with an adjusted gross income under $45,000 and who take six or more credits at selected CCOG Pilot Schools. The exact amount a student receives in awards will be their total remaining balance of spring 2019 tuition and fees after any federal, state and institutional aid is applied to their account.

County colleges will receive the remaining $5 million offered by the CCOG program in the form of grants to enhance planning, outreach and recruitment of eligible students.

Further, every community college submitting a CCIC application also will receive a $250,000 grant. For selected CCOG Pilot Schools, the grant supports implementation of the CCOG program. For colleges that do not get selected, funding can be used to “build capacity for future iterations” of the initiative, according to a notice of fund availability.

Colleges have until August 31 to submit an application for the Community College Innovation Challenge. The Office of the Secretary of Higher Education and the Higher Education Student Assistance Authority will notify the inaugural cohort of CCIC colleges of their selection in early fall 2018.

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint
RELATED ARTICLES >>
 ‘Aim Higher Act’ House Bill Draws Praise from Higher Ed Groups The  Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) and the Association of Public and Land-grant Universities (APLU) have announced support of the Aim Higher Act legislation introduced this week in the U.S. House of Representatives. The Democrat-crafted bi...
Students to Pay More to Attend Southern University System BATON ROUGE, La.— Southern University System students in Louisiana will pay hundreds of dollars more a semester in the upcoming school year, to generate $4.2 million for campuses, under a package of fee hikes approved by the system governing board Th...
California Community College System Expands Foster Youth Support Program San Diego Mesa College, Sacramento City College and Butte College are the latest community colleges to launch a student support program geared toward foster youth in higher education. The expansion of NextUp – a program housed under the Extended O...
Textbook Costs To Drop Under University of Missouri Plan COLUMBIA, Mo. — Students on the four University of Missouri campuses will soon be paying less for textbooks. University system President Mun Choi wants to use more open-source learning material written by experts, vetted by their peers and posted ...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Upcoming Diverse Issues

HBCUs - Historically Black Colleges & Universities
Issue Date: 08/09/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 07/19/2018

Top 100 Undergraduate & Graduate Degree Producers
Issue Date: 08/23/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 08/02/2018

Diverse Poll

  • Should social and emotional learning be incorporated into educational curricula?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>