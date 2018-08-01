Single Moms with College Degrees Less Likely to Experience Poverty - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up |

Single Moms with College Degrees Less Likely to Experience Poverty

August 1, 2018 | :
by

A new report from the Institute for Women’s Policy Research (IWPR) this week adds to the institute’s ongoing research on the “life-changing” impact of earning a postsecondary degree for single mothers.

IWPR’s findings show that, in 2016 – the year with the latest available data – just 13 percent of single mothers who earned a bachelor’s degree live in poverty compared to 41 percent of single mothers with only a high school diploma or 32 percent of single mothers with some college experience.

As degree attainment surpassed the bachelor’s level, single mothers living in poverty declined to 8 percent, according to the report.

Currently, 24 percent of single mothers aged 25 or older have an associate or bachelor’s degree. 27 percent of women without children, and 37 percent of married mothers have these degrees.

The report also categorized single mothers’ associate and bachelor’s degree attainment by race and ethnicity. Single mothers who are Hispanic (15 percent), Native American (20 percent) and Black (20 percent) were less likely to hold undergraduate degrees than Asian (35 percent) and White (30 percent) single mothers.

Researchers’ analysis of poverty trends for single mothers indicated that these mothers have, on average, been six times more likely to live in poverty than married couple families since 1974.

IWPR assessed that if 25 percent of single mothers with a high school education or some college completed a college degree in 2016, poverty among the demographic would have declined by more than three times the rate seen over the last ten years.

“Greater access to supportive services, such as affordable child care, targeted financial aid and holistic case management would improve single mothers’ ability to enter college and persist to degree completion,” the report concluded. “Higher rates of college attainment among single mothers would substantially improve economic security and long-term outcomes for their families.”

Tiffany Pennamon can be reached at tpennamon@diverseeducation.com. You can follow her on Twitter @tiffanypennamon.

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint
RELATED ARTICLES >>
 Whose Responsibility Is It? The Role of Faculty in Student Success As college professors, we hear it all the time, especially during the end of the semester, when it seems that’s the only time students decide to pay you an office visit. “Excuse me, professor,” as they enter. Of course, you have heard it hundreds ...
Student Social and Emotional Learning Explored at Gathering PRINCETON, N.J. – Scholars, policymakers and other stakeholders from 12 countries have gathered here to delve deeply into social and emotional learning (SEL), one of the newest frontiers in education that some researchers and practitioners are tying ...
Campus Child Care Critical in Raising Single Mothers’ Graduation Rates Access to campus child care is a key factor in determining if single mothers in college will graduate within six years, according to the latest in a series of reports released Wednesday by the Institute for Women’s Policy Research. Just 8 percent ...
Temple University Takes Comprehensive Approach to Serving Military-Connected Students Temple University’s Military and Veteran Services Center (MVSC) was developed to not only be a safe space for the university’s military-connected students, but also a resource that positively impacts their entire higher education experience. For t...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Upcoming Diverse Issues

HBCUs - Historically Black Colleges & Universities
Issue Date: 08/09/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 07/19/2018

Top 100 Undergraduate & Graduate Degree Producers
Issue Date: 08/23/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 08/02/2018

Diverse Poll

  • Should social and emotional learning be incorporated into educational curricula?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>