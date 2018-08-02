Facebook To Teach Small-Business Owners Social Media Marketing - Higher Education


Facebook To Teach Small-Business Owners Social Media Marketing

August 2, 2018
by

Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg announced on Wednesday the company is partnering with the National Urban League to bring training programs to many popular cities to teach small-business owners how to market their businesses on social media.

Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg and National Urban League president Marc Morial

Beginning in 2019, the social media company will host biannual training sessions at Urban League facilities, free of cost.

The National Urban League has locations in Atlanta, Baltimore, Chicago. Cincinnati, Cleveland, Houston, Jacksonville, Kansas City, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Philadelphia and District of Columbia.

“We’re intentional about helping small business grow and this will really, I think, be an enhancement to them,” said National Urban League CEO Marc H. Morial.

The sessions will focus on digital business strategy, social media and marketing for small-business, in particular.

“Those (web skills) are really hard, but Facebook pages are free and fast to set up, and more and more are using them as a way to grow business,” Sandberg said, “They’re using Facebook and Instagram to find customers and expand.”

Learn more about the partnership by clicking here.

