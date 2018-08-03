Developer Sues Wilberforce for $3M Over Construction Work - Higher Education


Developer Sues Wilberforce for $3M Over Construction Work

August 3, 2018 | :
by

JayCee Development, a Washington, D.C.-based firm, has filed a lawsuit against Wilberforce University seeking more than $3 million in damages, stating the institution owes the firm payment for three years of construction work.

According to the lawsuit, the developer made some renovations to campus buildings in 2015 that cost more than $1.1 million and hd n agreement with the university to buy the King Building and lease it back to Wilberforce to pay for the costs of construction work on residence halls, the Dayton Daily News reported

JayCee claims Wilberforce made a single payment of $350,000 and didn’t begin the King Building lease agreement as planned, despite statements from university officials. The officials told JayCee they could not pay the company any more because it lacked “the funds to do so”, the lawsuit alleges.

The nation’s oldest private historically Black college or university, Wilberforce had a “similar lawsuit filed on May 29 by a local security company claiming the university owed it money,” according to the Daily News.

That suit was filed in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court by Moonlight Security Inc. and contends that Wilberforce broke a contract and owes $50,350 plus interest for security officers, equipment and uniforms.

