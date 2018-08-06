FedEx and Launch Tennessee (LaunchTN) have established a scholarship program in efforts to bring 100 underrepresented entrepreneurs to 36|86, the largest startup festival in the Southeast.
The festival is scheduled to occur from August 29-30 at four venues in Nashville, and is LaunchTN’s signature event. The goal of 36|86 is to create a space for moguls, stockholders and ecosystem builders around the nation to come together and discuss curated networking, market access conversations and impactful programming.
Applicants can apply for the scholarships on the LaunchTN website.
FedEx also is planning on sponsoring several aspects of 36|86 involving the discussion of the importance of investing in diversity and why mission-based companies result in valued investment opportunities.
“FedEx is honored to provide women, minority and veteran entrepreneurs with the opportunity to attend the 36|86 Entrepreneurship Festival,” said Richard W. Smith, president and CEO of FedEx Trade Networks.
“We are committed to helping underserved and underrepresented groups gain equal access to the skills, connections and capital needed to scale their businesses and bring new innovations to market,” Smith added. “The FedEx Global Entrepreneur Access program delivers on that commitment and continues to collaborate with Launch Tennessee to support entrepreneurship across the region.”
