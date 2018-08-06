Howard Communications School and Partners to Donate Books to Uganda College - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up |

Howard Communications School and Partners to Donate Books to Uganda College

August 6, 2018 | :
by

The Cathy Hughes School of Communications at Howard University is collaborating with The Aspen Institute and The International Communication Association (ICA) to offer a collection of academic-focused books and professional works to Uganda Martyrs University (UMU) in Kampala, Uganda.

The books focus on topics such as communication studies and social sciences and will help UMU develop its communications department, the Institute of Languages and Communication Studies and university library, according to Howard University officials.

After receiving the donation from the Aspen Institute, the communications culture and media studies department chair at Howard , Dr. Carolyn Byerly, had to search hard for sufficient space to store it all. The delivery was funded by the ICA, an academic organization for educators interested in the study, instruction and application of human and mediated communication.

Byerly connected with Dr. Agnes Lucy Lando, African regional representative to the Board of ICA, to determine where the books will be housed and decided UMU would be a perfect fit.

We are truly thankful for what we shall be receiving, as this promises to boost the collection for the new department. We currently have a few titles of books and print journals, which wouldn’t have been sufficient to start off the program,” said Judith Nannozi, a UMU librarian.

The collection of books will be delivered to UMU in the next few weeks.

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint
RELATED ARTICLES >>
 Princeton and Five HBCUs Teach Students About Archives Princeton University, along with five historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs), launched a program to introduce students to the archival field. The program, titled Archives Research and Collaborative History (ARCH), recently held its inau...
Danielle Holley-Walker Continues the Legacy Howard University’s School of Law made a name for itself decades ago, blazing trails with graduates and professors making the legal arguments in courts across the country for civil rights for minorities. Thurgood Marshall, the late Howard Law Scho...
Gina Adams: Power Player Who Supports Scholars Every work day is a busy day for Gina F. Adams, which makes lunch on this particular Friday a welcomed diversion. It’s even more special because Adams is meeting for the first time with a first-year student at Howard University’s School of Law. G...
HBCU Leaders Push to Make their Campuses More LGBTQ Inclusive Creating better inclusion for LGBTQ students at historically Black colleges and universities was the focus of the second annual “Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Leadership Summit on LGBTQ Inclusion for University Presidents and Se...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Upcoming Diverse Issues

HBCUs - Historically Black Colleges & Universities
Issue Date: 08/09/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 07/19/2018

Top 100 Undergraduate & Graduate Degree Producers
Issue Date: 08/23/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 08/02/2018

Diverse Poll

  • Should social and emotional learning be incorporated into educational curricula?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>