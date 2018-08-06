The Cathy Hughes School of Communications at Howard University is collaborating with The Aspen Institute and The International Communication Association (ICA) to offer a collection of academic-focused books and professional works to Uganda Martyrs University (UMU) in Kampala, Uganda.
The books focus on topics such as communication studies and social sciences and will help UMU develop its communications department, the Institute of Languages and Communication Studies and university library, according to Howard University officials.
After receiving the donation from the Aspen Institute, the communications culture and media studies department chair at Howard , Dr. Carolyn Byerly, had to search hard for sufficient space to store it all. The delivery was funded by the ICA, an academic organization for educators interested in the study, instruction and application of human and mediated communication.
Byerly connected with Dr. Agnes Lucy Lando, African regional representative to the Board of ICA, to determine where the books will be housed and decided UMU would be a perfect fit.
“We are truly thankful for what we shall be receiving, as this promises to boost the collection for the new department. We currently have a few titles of books and print journals, which wouldn’t have been sufficient to start off the program,” said Judith Nannozi, a UMU librarian.
The collection of books will be delivered to UMU in the next few weeks.
