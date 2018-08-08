NCAA Creates New College Basketball Policy Changes and Rules - Higher Education


NCAA Creates New College Basketball Policy Changes and Rules

August 8, 2018
by

Following the FBI’s investigation into the college basketball recruitment process, the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) recently implemented a number of new rules and policy changes.

Significant changes highlight the NBA draft, stricter rule enforcement, agent inclusion, the recruitment process, summer basketball and academics, according to ESPN.

For example, NCAA certified agents can now represent elite high school recruits and college players and eligible underclassmen who were invited to the NBA draft but remained undrafted are allowed to return back to school. Basketball prospects will now be allowed to make 15 official visits instead of five. Additionally, there will be longer postseason bans, recruiting restrictions and suspensions for those coaches who violate protocol, ESPN reported.

