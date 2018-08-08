USC President Steps Down Amid Recent Scandal On Campus

Dr. C.L. Max Nikias stepped down this week as president of the University of Southern California (USC) amid pressure from the community, following the recent scandal surrounding the former campus gynecologist Dr. George Tyndall, who was accused of sexual misconduct and using racist language with patients.
Critics charge that Nikias failed to act upon the abuse complaints against Tyndall. Students and alumni signed an online petition which demanded his resignation from his position.
Nikias originally announced his plans to step down in May, CNN reported.
Board member Dr. Wanda Austin has been named the new interim president while Nikias will remain a tenured professor at USC and help with the transition of the new president, according to a Washington Post article.
