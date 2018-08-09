NEH Announces Grants for 29 Cultural Institutions - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up |

NEH Announces Grants for 29 Cultural Institutions

August 9, 2018 | :
by

The National Endowment for Humanities (NEH) has awarded $13.2 million to 29 cultural institutions in its latest round.

The grants are intended to support construction, equipment and software purchasing, sharing of humanities collections between institutions, documentation of lost or imperiled cultural heritage, maintenance of digital scholarly infrastructure and the preservation and conservation of humanities collections.

Some of the institutions awarded NEH’s new Infrastructure and Capacity-Building Challenge Grants include: Juneau Arts and Humanities Council, the historically Black college and university (HBCU) Library Alliance, Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation, Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, Jewish Historical Society of Greater Washington, Philadelphia Museum of Art, Pellissippi State Technical Community College Foundation, Reynolda House Museum of American Art, Northeastern University Library and the Cincinnati Art Museum.

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint
RELATED ARTICLES >>
 Albany State Gets NEH Grant for Museum, Heritage Studies Program The National Endowment for the Humanities has awarded Albany State University approximately $99,000 to assist with establishing an interdisciplinary museum and heritage studies minor. Dr. Charles Williams, ASU professor of visual arts in the Colle...
Extreme Weather Testing Infrastructures of Schools Across Nation From raging forest fires on the West Coast to heavy snowfall on the East Coast and bone-chilling cold between, extreme and unpredicted weather patterns this school year have disrupted college classes and tested campus infrastructures. America’s ma...
Tuskegee’s New African-American Studies Minor Crosses Disciplinary Lines Tuskegee University will introduce an African-American studies minor this fall. The new program will be a collaboration between the university’s Robert R. Taylor School of Architecture and Construction Science and the Department of History and Pol...
Monticello Summit Offers Somber View of Slavery Legacy On an early autumn day, approximately 1,600 people ascended to the heights of Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello for a summit on race, memory and slavery. Speakers on the steps of Monticello, from left to right, starting with the top row: Ed Ayers, Pe...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Upcoming Diverse Issues

HBCUs - Historically Black Colleges & Universities
Issue Date: 08/09/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 07/19/2018

Top 100 Undergraduate & Graduate Degree Producers
Issue Date: 08/23/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 08/02/2018

Diverse Poll

  • Do you believe affirmative action will soon be outlawed?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>