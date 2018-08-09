NEH Announces Grants for 29 Cultural Institutions

The National Endowment for Humanities (NEH) has awarded $13.2 million to 29 cultural institutions in its latest round.
The grants are intended to support construction, equipment and software purchasing, sharing of humanities collections between institutions, documentation of lost or imperiled cultural heritage, maintenance of digital scholarly infrastructure and the preservation and conservation of humanities collections.
Some of the institutions awarded NEH’s new Infrastructure and Capacity-Building Challenge Grants include: Juneau Arts and Humanities Council, the historically Black college and university (HBCU) Library Alliance, Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation, Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, Jewish Historical Society of Greater Washington, Philadelphia Museum of Art, Pellissippi State Technical Community College Foundation, Reynolda House Museum of American Art, Northeastern University Library and the Cincinnati Art Museum.
