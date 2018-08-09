Dr. Joseph L. Jones—the former president of Arkansas Baptist College (ABC) who recently filed a lawsuit against his former employer—has accepted a teaching and administrative post at Philander-Smith College.
Jones, who is an alumnus of PSC and was the founding director of the Social Justice Institute at the college, will serve as an associate professor and special assistant to the president, Dr. Roderick Smothers, Jr.
“Philander-Smith has always been in my corner,” said Joseph, who was appointed president of ABC, the small private historically Black college in Little Rock, in 2016.
With the retirement of Dr. Raphael Lewis—who has taught political science at PSC for 52 years and was a mentor to Jones—an opportunity opened up for Jones to rejoin the faculty.
