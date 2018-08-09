Former Arkansas Baptist College President Returns to Faculty at Alma Mater - Higher Education


Former Arkansas Baptist College President Returns to Faculty at Alma Mater

Dr. Joseph L. Jones—the former president of Arkansas Baptist College (ABC) who recently filed a lawsuit against his former employer—has accepted a teaching and administrative post at Philander-Smith College.

Jones, who is an alumnus of PSC and was the founding director of the Social Justice Institute at the college, will serve as an associate professor and special assistant to the president, Dr. Roderick Smothers, Jr.

“Philander-Smith has always been in my corner,” said Joseph, who was appointed president of ABC, the small private historically Black college in Little Rock, in 2016.

With the retirement of Dr. Raphael Lewis—who has taught political science at PSC for 52 years and was a mentor to Jones—an opportunity opened up for Jones to rejoin the faculty.

Jamal Eric Watson can be reached at jwatson1@diverseeducation.com. You can follow him on Twitter @jamalericwatson

 Months After Termination, Ex-Pres Sues Arkansas Baptist College Dr. Joseph L. Jones, former president of Arkansas Baptist College, is suing the school out of belief that he was fired without cause. In his lawsuit, Jones also accused campus leaders of not disclosing the college’s financial challenges during his...
Arkansas Baptist College Fires Its President Less than a week after being interviewed for a feature in Diverse¸ the president of Arkansas Baptist College, Dr. Joseph L. Jones, was fired by the board of trustees. However, Joseph—a trained political scientist—said that he resigned from his post. ...
Arkansas Baptist College Seeks a Revival Over the past few years, Arkansas Baptist College has received media attention for its troubled finances, administrative mishaps and sharp declines in enrollment. The new leadership at this HBCU is hoping to turn a new page in the institution’s long ...
Arkansas Baptist College Names Joseph L. Jones President Dr. Joseph L. Jones, a political scientist, has been tapped as the next president of Arkansas Baptist College (ABC) — a small, private historically Black college located in Little Rock. Dr. Joseph L. Jones Jones, 39, who is currently a visitin...
