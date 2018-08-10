First Family of Edward Waters College Donates $25,000

In the latest instance of presidential philanthropy, Edward Waters College’s (EWC) president and first lady gave $25,000 to establish their EWC Professional and Scholarly Development Fund (PSDF).
The presidential gift from Dr. and Mrs. A. Zachary Faison, Jr. – donated at the college’s annual Fall Faculty and Staff Institute – will support and expand opportunities for faculty and staff to receive professional and scholastic training and development.
“We are truly excited to make this initial investment towards the professional and scholarly development of the outstanding and dedicated faculty and staff at EWC,” said Dr. Faison.
Funding for the initiative will be distributed over five years, beginning this September. Full-time faculty and staff will be eligible to apply for funding for professional or scholarly development activities after one year of employment at EWC and only once per fiscal year.
Development activities can include seminars and training programs, e-learning opportunities, presentations or regional and national conferences, college officials said. Activities must be related to a faculty member’s discipline or a staff member’s job responsibilities at the college.
“Our intention is for this gift to catalyze increased philanthropic support to our entire college community as we fervently believe that EWC is fertile ground in which others should plant seeds that will assuredly reap a bountiful harvest as evidenced by our outstanding graduates who contribute greatly to the City of Jacksonville, the State of Florida and beyond,” President Faison said.
