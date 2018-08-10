Oglethorpe University Receives Grant to Diversify Faculty

Oglethorpe University was awarded a $500,000 grant from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation as part of an effort to increase diversity among its majority White faculty.
Dr. Glenn Sharfman
Currently, 82 percent of Oglethorpe’s faculty is White, 8 percent is Asian, 6 percent is Black and 3 percent is Hispanic. In comparison, the student body is 38 percent White, 24 percent Black, 11 percent Hispanic and the remaining identify as multiracial or no identifier, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.
According to Dr. Glenn R. Sharfman, the Atlanta school’s provost and vice president for academic affairs, the goal is to have the university’s faculty “better reflect [the] students.”
The university will recruit possible candidates through advertisements placed in diverse higher education publications.
