A new report indicates that many states are failing to maintain the necessary requirements when it comes to the necessary requirements regarding elementary and special education teachers’ knowledge of reading instruction.
In the report titled, “Strengthening Reading Instruction Through Better Preparation of Elementary and Special Education Teachers, the National Council on Teacher Quality (NCTQ) said that 40 states still either do not have adequate licensing tests in place for elementary and special education teachers.
The report’s author Elizabeth Ross said that NCTQ authored the report because it was “surprising” that the rigors door special education teachers were not as strong in many states in light of “how many children are referred to special education services.”
While she said that California is among the states that is doing a good job, “the landscape in each state is different.”
