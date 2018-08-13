Female Population Grows at The Citadel - Higher Education


Female Population Grows at The Citadel

August 13, 2018
This fall, 78 females are enrolled at The Citadel, The Military College of South Carolina, making it the largest number of female freshman in the history of the school.

In addition, The Citadel will also have its biggest freshman class at 837 students, ABC News reported.

Following a long history of not accepting women into the college, the first female graduated in 1999. Sarah Zorn will also become the school’s first regimental commander or head of the student body, according to ABC.

