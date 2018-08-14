Charles Barkley to Receive Media Excellence Award - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up |

Charles Barkley to Receive Media Excellence Award

August 14, 2018 | :
by

Charles Barkley, a National Basketball Association (NBA) Hall of Famer and two-time Olympic gold medalist, will receive the 18th Lew Klein Excellence in the Media Award in October to honor his broadcasting achievements.

After retiring from the NBA, the 6-feet-6-inches-tall Alabama native shifted his career to the communications field in 2000. He is an analyst for TNT’s “Inside the NBA.”

Students will have the opportunity to interact with Barkley, 55, prior to the awards luncheon. Other past honorees include Tina Fey, Wolf Blitzer and Whoopi Goldberg, Temple Update reported.

“Charles Barkley is not only a keen analyst of basketball, he is an important and influential voice in American culture,” said David Boardman, dean of Klein College of Media and Communication at Temple University. “He was known in the NBA for his ethic of hard work and intensity, and has brought that ethic to his work in media.”

 

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint
RELATED ARTICLES >>
 NCAA Creates New College Basketball Policy Changes and Rules Following the FBI’s investigation into the college basketball recruitment process, the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) recently implemented a number of new rules and policy changes. Significant changes highlight the NBA draft, stri...
Temple Business School Dean Forced Out Over Falsified Data PHILADELPHIA — The dean of Temple University’s business school has been forced out over falsified data submitted to rankings organizations about its online master’s program. Temple President Richard Englert said in an email to the university commu...
Temple University Takes Comprehensive Approach to Serving Military-Connected Students Temple University’s Military and Veteran Services Center (MVSC) was developed to not only be a safe space for the university’s military-connected students, but also a resource that positively impacts their entire higher education experience. For t...
Ex-President of Temple University Fraternity Charged with Sexual Assault The former president of a now-suspended fraternity at Temple University has been charged as part of a month-long investigation into sexual misconduct, underage drinking and drug use. Ari Goldstein, 21, ex-president of the Alpha Epsilon Pi fraterni...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Top 100 Undergraduate & Graduate Degree Producers
Issue Date: 08/23/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 08/02/2018

Veteran Military Education
Issue Date: 09/06/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 08/16/2018

Diverse Poll

  • Do you believe affirmative action will soon be outlawed?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>