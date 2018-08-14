Saint Xavier University Receives First NSF Grant as HSI - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up |

Saint Xavier University Receives First NSF Grant as HSI

August 14, 2018 | :
by

Saint Xavier University recently received a $1.46-million grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF), making the award the first NSF grant SXU has received as a Hispanic-serving institution (HSI). The funding is also the largest NSF award in the school’s history.

As a participating school in the NSF’s Improving Undergraduate STEM Education: Hispanic-Serving Institutions Program, SXU’s five-year grant will support underserved students pursuing careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

“We are honored for the opportunity to expand STEM education for our undergraduate students. With this support, we will be able to offer more high-impact learning experiences along with the academic support students need to stay on track to complete their studies toward a career in a STEM field following graduation,” said SXU President Dr. Laurie M. Joyner. “It is because of our committed SXU community that our institution continues to actualize its mission of educating the underserved for lives of meaning and career success.”

Hispanics account for 6 percent of the nation’s STEM workforce, the school said. SXU’s status as an HSI comes as Hispanic students make up 38 percent of its student population.

Using the NSF funding, the university will develop a STEM Studio in the science wing that provides students with experiential learning and graduate school preparation, in addition to “continuous academic support, peer and faculty mentorship, field experience and other opportunities that will create a community of STEM scholars,” according to officials.

Dr. Robin Rylaarsdam, dean of SXU’s College of Arts and Sciences, said the award provides the university an opportunity to broaden the “STEM employee pool” by “training our students to become competitive prospects for gainful employment.”

Tiffany Pennamon can be reached at tpennamon@diverseeducation.com. You can follow her on Twitter @tiffanypennamon.

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint
RELATED ARTICLES >>
 Report Details Wide Latino, White College-Attainment Gaps in Colorado Colorado, the second most-educated state in the nation, has a college-attainment gap between White and Latino residents that is the worst among the nine states with the largest Latino populations. The wide disparities are highlighted in a new repo...
Federally Funded Programs Are Not Enough to Diversify the STEM Workforce The Government Accountability Office (GOA) reported that of the 13 federal agencies surveyed that administer science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education programs, there were 163 STEM programs funded in fiscal year 2016 that wer...
Positioning Ourselves to Support College Success for Males of Color Along with my colleagues Jelisa S. Clark at Fayetteville State University and Matthew Smith at California State University Dominguez Hills, our recently published book, Empowering Men of Color on Campus: Building Student Community in Higher Education...
Getting ‘PhinisheD’ or ‘FinishEdD’: Strategies for Future Doctors To maximize career potential, earning a terminal degree is a multifaceted prerequisite. The pursuit of the doctor of philosophy or education often is an arduous journey with challenges that may include but are not limited to financial limitations, im...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Top 100 Undergraduate & Graduate Degree Producers
Issue Date: 08/23/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 08/02/2018

Veteran Military Education
Issue Date: 09/06/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 08/16/2018

Diverse Poll

  • Do you believe affirmative action will soon be outlawed?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>