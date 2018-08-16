Sage Colleges Plans to Sell Athletic Center Amid Financial Woes

Sage Colleges plans to put their 20-year-old athletic center on the market for $1.37 million following financial trouble at the institution.
In a Times Union interview with Sage Colleges President Christopher Ames, it was revealed that the building, which is named the Dr. Jeanne H. Neff Athletic Center, was “underused” since it was only utilized for NCAA softball competitions.
The school has not announced what it will do with the money earned from the facility after it is sold.
