University of Akron to Eliminate 80 Degree Programs

At the University of Akron, 80 degree programs will be eliminated within the next few years due to declining enrollment.
Affected areas will include 10 Ph.D. programs, 33 master’s programs, 20 bachelor’s programs and 17 associate programs, FOX reported.
The institution will focus on programs such as polymer science, biosciences and cybersecurity. Faculty will not be reduced and students who are currently working toward their degrees in the affected programs will still be able to complete them, according to FOX.
