Fayetteville State University (FSU) and Richmond Community College (RCC) signed an agreement this week that will provide RCC graduates with an opportunity to complete an affordable, online bachelor’s degree at FSU.
Through the $10K Pathway Plan – established by a Memorandum of Understanding between the two schools on Tuesday – RCC graduates will pay no more than $10,000 in out-of-pocket expenses for online degree programs at FSU ranging from Accounting, Birth to Kindergarten (non-teaching), Criminal Justice, Fire and Emergency Services Administration, Business Administration, Intelligence Studies, Nursing, Professional Studies, Psychology and Sociology.
Dr. James A. Anderson, FSU’s chancellor, and Dr. Dale McInnis, RCC’s president, hailed the agreement at a ceremony at RCC’s Cole Auditorium.
“By signing this Memorandum of Understanding, President McInnis and I are promising more than affordable tuition,” Anderson said at the event. “We are also committing ourselves and our institutions to provide the academic advisement, personal support and overall academic environment that will help our students be successful at both institutions.”
McInnis cited a need for more educational opportunities in the Richmond and Scotland counties, and said the partnership would help further RCC’s relationship with FSU and have an impact on students and the local community.
The partnership with RCC is the first of three phases of the $10K Pathway Plan at FSU, Anderson said, adding that the program is looking to expand to other institutions.
“I especially want to thank Dr. McInnis for the being the first NC Community College president to sign on to the $10K Degree Pathway Plan,” he added. “We expect other presidents to join us soon, but the fact that President McInnis and RCC are the first demonstrates their profound commitment to putting high quality higher education within the reach of every North Carolinian. We at FSU share this commitment and look forward to working with RCC to make a positive difference in the lives of our students and North Carolina.”
