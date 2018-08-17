Report: Interest in Online Education Keeps Growing - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up

Report: Interest in Online Education Keeps Growing

August 17, 2018 | :
by

The associate’s degree is the most popular credential among potential students as demand for online higher education continues to grow, according to a study by Clearwater, Fla.-based Digital Media Solutions.

The independent agency’s study reviewed trends in inquiry generation and student acquisition data from January through June of this year.

Analysts used information from Sparkroom, performance marketing technology owned by Digital Media Solutions and licensed by numerous higher education marketers to centralize lead and marketing data.

Among other findings were that the most popular campus-based program was the diploma and the top study programs garnering interest were health-related.

