SPJ Recognizes CSUN Journalism Professor

Dr. José Luis Benavides
Dr. José Luis Benavides, a professor at California State University, Northridge, received the Society for Professional Journalists’ Distinguished Teaching in Journalism Award as a result of his extensive work on building and expanding the Spanish-language journalism program at the university.
Through the program, Benavides has trained and mentored aspiring journalists who can report on Spanish-language and Latino communities.
The award recognizes and honors “an outstanding journalism educator” who has made countless contributions to the journalism profession and journalism education.
While he said he is honored to receive the award, “to me, the most significant thing is that this recognition will give some visibility to the work of our students,” he told CSUN Today.
Benavides will be recognized at the 2018 Society for Professional Journalists’ Excellence in Journalism conference next month in Baltimore.
Do you believe affirmative action will soon be outlawed?
View Results